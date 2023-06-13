Elizabeth Holmes says she won't be able to pay $250 a month in restitution once she gets out of prison

Theranos founder and imprisoned fraudster Elizabeth Holmes said she shouldn't be forced to pay $250 a month to her victims after she serves her 11-year sentence. Her lawyers say she has "limited financial resources," despite the fact that her husband, Billy Evans, is heir apparent to the Evans Hotel Group, and is estimated to be worth $10 million.

Holmes and her former boyfriend, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, jointly owe $452 million in restitution to people they defrauded in their blood-testing scam.

Balwani, who is serving a 13-year sentence, was ordered by a judge to pay $25 a quarter while in prison and $1,000 a month when he gets out. At that rate, his share of the debt will be paid off in about 18 thousand years.

[via Bloomberg]