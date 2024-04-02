40 more years for murderer Alex Murdaugh, convicted now of financial crimes

Alex Murdaugh murdered his wife and son and was sentenced to life imprisonment, and now he gets 40 more years for the financial crimes he had hoped to conceal by doing so.

"I've never seen this type of conduct, a massive fraud over many years," U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel said during the sentencing hearing, according to WCIV. Over the course of more than a decade, Murdaugh conducted multiple fraud schemes, including redirecting settlement money intended for the personal injury firm's clients into a personal bank account, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. … Hours after the firm's CFO approached Murdaugh in June 2021 about a large sum of missing company money, Murdaugh's wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul, were found dead at the family's hunting lodge with gunshot wounds. Murdaugh was convicted last March for the double murder, and was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without parole. He has never admitted to the killings, which prosecutors say he carried out to divert attention from the financial wrongdoing he believed was about to be revealed.

Murdaugh is a grim case: he had someone shoot him in the head on the roadside in an insurance scam, his lying was so constant and incomprehensible it made life hard for both prosecution and defense, and it's not his family's first rodeo.

Murdaugh, described in the trial as an expert in "the art of bullshit," and seen now as a human crime wave, was running around with a badge from the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office, which was run by his father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His grandfather, Randolph "Buster" Murdaugh Jr., was accused in a federal whisky conspiracy case in 1956 of taking a $200 bribe in the same courthouse where Alex pulled every string he could to escape what a jury of his peers found to be a no-brainer.

Murdaugh most foul—and all because no matter how much dough he had, he always wanted Murdaugh.