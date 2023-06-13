NASCAR has its own Pride merchandise: 'YAAASCAR'

Known for its thunderous races and die-hard fans, NASCAR is an unexpected ally of the LGBTQ+ community. Surprisingly, they have been supporting the LGBTQ+ community dating back to at least 2020. The stock-car racing organization even has Pride merch that include images of rainbowed checkered flags and race cars.

Perhaps the most striking piece in this collection are the tees emblazoned with the word "YAAASCAR." The design is more than just a clever play on NASCAR's name, it's a direct nod to "YAAAS," a word that has roots in queer culture.

Most recently, on the first day of 2023 Pride month, NASCAR tweeted in support, "We celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during #PrideMonth and beyond."

