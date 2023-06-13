Super secret rich dude summer camp is sued over labor violations

The not-so-secret secret campout experience for ultra-rich dudes, The Bohemian Grove, is being sued by some of its valets again. A campout for people like fascist dictator art and Supreme Court Justice collector Harlan Crow to take his "dear friend" Clarence Thomas, it seems reasonable, would mistreat their manservants… just like back in the good ol' days.

You would think a century-old private club for men with lavish "secret" campouts in Sonoma County would let their gentleman's gentlemen take a leak. Still, three valets have filed a class action suit alleging things like bathroom breaks were not permitted.

SF Gate: