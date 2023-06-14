Jury finds Starbucks fired director for being white

A jury found Monday that Starbucks fired a regional director in Philadephia because she was white during a PR crisis precipitated by racist treatment of black men at one of the company's cafes in town.

This week's verdict is the latest development in an incident that has sparked protest and outrage. In 2018, the two men were asked to leave the coffee shop after sitting at a table without ordering anything. The men, who declined to leave because they were waiting for a business associate, were escorted out of the coffee shop in handcuffs after a store manager called police on them. They later reached settlement agreements with Starbucks and the City of Philadelphia. In a lawsuit first filed in 2019, Phillips said the company discriminated against her because of her race when she was let go.

By the finding of fact: you can't (legally) remedy racism against black people by firing white people on the grounds of their race. It just means you get sued by everyone.