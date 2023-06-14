Two songs with the sound of cows mooing

In 1985, a Houston, Texas-based pop punk outfit released "The Moo Album." Among the memorable tracks like "Don't Be A Hippie," "Ghost in a Bikini," and "Milk" is "The Moo Song," featuring – you guessed it- a bevy of booming bovine-inspired baritones and chorus cow noises.

The Judys came to mind when I heard the alt-jam, loop psychedelic band Ask Carol perform this video clip for Cowchella in Arizona in a large pasture with cows. An alt-pop duo from Aumo Norway, Ask Carol features Carol on vocals, guitar, bass, and percussion, with Mr. Ask on drums, guitar, keyboard, and sampling. The song is called "The Darkest Hour (the cow song)." Aumo has approximately 100 people and is 200 miles north of Oslo.

I found this video on the Instagram handle "Sick Musicians." Ask Carol released this clip of the same song – without the moo loop. In the background, you can see the cows running (toward the music). There's even some cowpulation happening.

"Ask Carol is a high energy power-duo with a big sound. Multitasking is their middle name. Two guitars, drums, a synth, a drum machine and a unique splitting system for Carol's guitar, makes this two-piece sound like a full band. Their sound can be fierce and mean, then suddenly turn soft and comforting." And they loop, loop, and loop. Moo.

"Where's the beef? Cowchella is a food & music festival with the cow-creations from local joints. #foodie #beef #steak #burger #carne… you get it!"



