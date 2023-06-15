Bud Light, long America's top-selling beer, loses its title to Mexican import Modelo

Targeted by a right-wing boycott for sending customized cans to a transgender social media influencer, Bud Light has lost its title as America's most popular beer. Modelo, brewed in Mexico, took its crown. ¡Guay!

For four weeks ending on June 3, Modelo captured 8.4% of US retail beer sales, with Bud Light falling to second place with 7.3%, according to NIQ data given to consulting firm Bump Williams. Dollar sales were equally grim for Bud Light during that period, with sales falling 24.4%, while Modelo's grew 12.2%.

And the trend doesn't look to turn in Bud's favor, the firm said.

"Modelo Especial appears to be increasing its sales growth each week as we get deeper into summer," Williams told CNN. He added that the Modelo Oro, its new low-carb beer, is off to a strong start following its May debut and further bolstering the brand's sales.