This nifty device eliminates distractions when inspiration strikes

TL:DR: Write without distractions on the Freewrite Traveler Portable Writing Tool, now discounted to just $498.99.

Whether it's a short story, an idea for a new business, or simply a blurb for an upcoming email, jotting down your thoughts without interruptions is the key to turning your creativity into something real. And while you have phones and laptops at the ready for you to record whatever it is you're thinking about, it's hard not to get derailed by incoming messages, social media, and those hilarious memes that keep finding their way into your inbox.

Having access to everything all at once isn't doing you any favors, especially if you just need to focus on one thing at a time. That's why creatives are turning to the Freewrite Traveler Portable Writing Tool for distraction-free writing whenever and wherever the mood strikes. It's also conveniently sized, great for toting around with you as you go about your errands, travel, commute to and from work, and whatever else.

While the Freewrite Traveler is missing annoying distractions, like notifications and such, it does have all the features you'd hope for in a quality digital writing tool, like a full-sized keyboard complete with a great typing feel and different keyboard layouts, like QWERTZ, AZERTY, DVORAK, and more. The tool's screen is even optimized to better your writing experience, as it uses an E-ink display to reduce glare and extra stress put on your eyes.

While the Freewrite Traveler is perfectly compact and simple in its design, it can store up to 1,000,000 pages of drafts in its internal flash storage. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can back up your work to the cloud if you so wish. And a single charge can give you up to four weeks of battery life, allowing you to really focus on the words you're typing and not on where the nearest outlet is for a quick charge.

Featured on Indigogo, the Freewrite Traveler has become more and more popular, earning it tons of rave reviews and an average rating of four out of five stars online. Users love its simplicity and portable build, allowing them to write, distraction-free, which can often feel impossible in today's world.

Get those creative juices flowing and pour your words out onto the Freewrite Traveler before you lose your inspiration!

The Freewrite Traveler portable writing tool is currently discounted to $498.99.

