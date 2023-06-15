Two guests staying at Hyatt-owned hotel in Mexico died in room from suspected gas inhalation

Two tourists staying in a high-end hotel in Mexico died in their room on Tuesday, and investigators suspect their deaths were caused by gas inhalation. The tourists, both from the United States (a 41-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman from Newport Beach, California) were staying at the Hyatt-owned Hotel Rancho Pescadero, in El Pescadero (a small town near Cabo San Lucas), where nightly room rates range from US$675 to US$1,500, according to Global News.

After receiving a call from someone who had found the hotel guests "unconscious," paramedics arrived to discover two dead bodies, and they were thought to have been dead for 10-11 hours.

From Global News: