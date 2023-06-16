Anderson Burrus slays the audience with hilarious battle rap bars

Despite sharing similar DNA with traditional hip-hop music, battle rap is an entirely different animal compared to conventional rap music. Unlike hip-hop artists that play on the radio, battle rappers are less concerned with crafting catchy melodies and hooks that fetishize wealth and materialism but rather with constructing ruthless "punchlines" designed to pop the live crowd by verbally eviscerating a rival.

Consequently, battle rap is frequently compared to stand-up comedy, as both fields gauge success by audience reaction. And while most battle rappers know their way around a joke, a majority of them aim to affect a "tough guy" persona to add a layer of "legitimacy" to their lyrics. Anderson Burrus, on the other hand, openly embraces the humorous element of battle rap through his expertly crafted comedy bars.

As a white rapper, Burrus knows he will forever be branded as a guest in hip-hop culture and cleverly uses his status as an outsider to his advantage. Whether he's reverently referencing the culture that's embraced him or playing off his perceived "square" demeanor and appearance, Burrus knows how to keep the crowd in stitches and his opponents in a body bag.

You can check out Burrus' brutally hilarious bars in the videos embedded above.