Check out the first trailer for the new Babylon 5 movie

Babylon 5 is sort of a legend in the world of sci-fi television. Created by J. Michael Straczynski, the space soap opera ran for five seasons from 1993-1998 on Warner Brothers' Prime Time Entertainment Network, and quickly gained a reputation for its approach to long-form serial storytelling.

Over the last 25 years, JMS has occasionally floated the idea of (or else cryptically alluded to) a potential reboot or revisitation of the series. Babylon 5: The Road Home is the first actual realization of that dream. The animated film will be released in July, and features voice-over work from many of the show's original cast members. As I understand it, it will be a sort-of standalone continuation of the original series, rather than a full reimagining. From the Youtube description: