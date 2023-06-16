Check out the first trailer for the new Babylon 5 movie

Babylon 5 is sort of a legend in the world of sci-fi television. Created by J. Michael Straczynski, the space soap opera ran for five seasons from 1993-1998 on Warner Brothers' Prime Time Entertainment Network, and quickly gained a reputation for its approach to long-form serial storytelling.
Over the last 25 years, JMS has occasionally floated the idea of (or else cryptically alluded to) a potential reboot or revisitation of the series. Babylon 5: The Road Home is the first actual realization of that dream. The animated film will be released in July, and features voice-over work from many of the show's original cast members. As I understand it, it will be a sort-of standalone continuation of the original series, rather than a full reimagining. From the Youtube description:
Return to BABYLON 5 as the epic interstellar saga continues with THE ROAD HOME. Travel across the galaxy with John Sheridan as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way he reunites with some familiar faces, while discovering cosmic new revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe. BABYLON 5: THE ROAD HOME will be available on Digital, 4K UHD and Blu-ray on August 15, 2023.