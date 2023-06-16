Disney+ to debut 28 newly restored classic animated shorts

Starting in July, Disney+ will roll out a series of newly restored classic cartoons, in celebration of the company's 100th anniversary celebration. Link to the article in Animation Magazine here.

Ranging from undisputed classics to lesser known titles, this package of short films includes examples of Disney's earliest theatrical shorts (Trolley Troubles and All Wet, both from 1927 and starring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit), Silly Symphony classics like The Skeleton Dance, Merbabies and Wynken, Blynken and Nod, as well as a wide range of entertaining shorts featuring Disney's most beloved characters. Chips Ahoy, a 1956 CinemaScope short starring Donald Duck and his chipmunk rivals, concludes the series in October, leading up to Disney's 100th anniversary on October 16.

Included among the restored cartoons are Wynken, Blynken and Nod…

… Mickey's Kangaroo…

Today marks the 86th anniversary of the Mickey Mouse short, Mickey's Kangaroo. It was the last black and white Mickey cartoon made until Get a Horse! in 2013, which was only partially black and white. pic.twitter.com/1uKEILSSwL — Disney Wiki (@Disney_Wiki) April 13, 2021

… and Old MacDonald Duck.

This day in #WaltDisney history: the Donald Duck short 'Old MacDonald Duck' is released in 1941. pic.twitter.com/WOCGevBFZy — Remembering Disney (@RDisney1901) September 12, 2013

Also included will be "Donald's Nephews" (1938), featuring the first appearance of Huey, Dewey, and Louie. Here is an unrestored version on YouTube:

The full list of restored cartoons, per Disney TV Animation News:

JULY 7

-AQUAMANIA (1961)

-BATH DAY (1946)

-BUILDING A BUILDING (1933)

-FIGARO AND FRANKIE (1947)

-GOOFY GYMNASTICS (1949)

-THE SKELETON DANCE (1929)

JULY 11

-BARNYARD OLYMPICS (1932)

-DONALD'S COUSIN GUS (1939)

-DONALD'S NEPHEWS (1938)

-THE FLYING JALOPY (1943)

-GOOFY AND WILBUR (1939)

-MICKEY'S STEAM ROLLER (1934)

SEPTEMBER 5-8

-OSWALD THE LUCKY RABBIT

– TROLLEY TROUBLES (1927)

-OSWALD THE LUCKY RABBIT – ALL WET (1927)

-BONE TROUBLE (1940)

-MERBABIES (1938)

-MICKEY'S KANGAROO (1935)

-PLAYFUL PLUTO (1934)

-PLUTO, JUNIOR (1942)

-THE BARN DANCE (1929)

OCTOBER 6TH

-CAMPING OUT (1934)

-CHIPS AHOY (1956)

-FIDDLING AROUND (1930)

-INFERIOR DECORATOR (1948)

-OLD MacDONALD DUCK (1941)

-WHEN THE CAT'S AWAY (1929)

-WYNKEN, BLYNKEN AND NOD (1938)