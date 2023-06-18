Audrey Montoya felts playful and vibrant creatures

Popkin

Audrey Montoya felts psychedelic, vibrant creatures. Both the playfulness and high level of craftsmanship in these pieces make themes stand out amongst the typical pinterest-esque crafts that come to mind when one thinks of felting.

How cool is this needle-felted plush sculpture of a piece of lined notebook paper? I love its warped little face and the way it's holding a pencil in its mouth. This bacon and egg monster face is also fantastic.

Looking to buy one of these beautiful creations? You can visit Montoya's store here.