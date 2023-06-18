Get the best software for your PC when you upgrade to Microsoft Windows 10 Pro, now $29.99

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: If you want to do the best work possible, you need a computer that's running in tip-top shape. That's why upgrading to Microsoft Windows 10 Pro is so important for your PC. And while it's typically $199, this software update is now available for just $29.99.

For computers to operate at their prime capacity, they need to have an updated software. That can be a pricey proposition, but the Microsoft Windows 10 Pro is an affordable upgrade option that still offers top-of-the-line productivity apps, security measures, and more.

While the Windows 10 Pro usually costs $199, right now it's on sale for just $29.99. That's an 84% discount — no coupons needed! Considering you can't just upgrade from Windows 7 or 8 to Windows 10 Pro for free, it's a stellar deal.

There's a lot to love about Windows 10 Pro, which is particularly good for people who use their computers for business thanks to its extensive suite of management tools. It's particularly strong on the security and privacy front: It boasts enhanced security measures like facial or fingerprint recognition, firewalls to protect against viruses, and data encryption to keep your information safe.

While some may consider upgrading to an even newer version than a Windows 10 Pro, the 10 Pro has greater compatibility with a wider array of software, as it can still run older programs that may not be operational with Windows 11, for example. Plus, it's a more affordable and stable operating option in general.

Other aspects we enjoy: the Cortona Voice Assistant, which makes searches even easier, remote desktop access so you can control your PC from other devices, and integrated cloud services, all to make it easier to work with other teammates.

Just consider what the experts say: "Windows 10 is a feature-packed, polished operating system suited to a huge variety of users," PCMag raved in its review, adding it "still surpasses the newer version in some respects."

So, ensure your computer is in the best shape possible, especially in regards to productivity and security, and upgrade to Microsoft Windows 10 Pro for only $39.99 now.

Prices subject to change.