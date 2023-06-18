This AI smart camera will make all of those important business calls go smoother

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: The Mobile Pixels AI Smart Camera comes with HD 1080p resolution, built-in noise reduction, and AI focus technology. It's here on sale for $54.99 (Reg. $59).

We're not going to talk about 2020 or the emotional damage it inflicted on us, our coworkers, and our dogs. What we will say is that out of an unfortunate circumstance grew an opportunity to turn our lives digital both in the professional and personal arenas.

If you're going to continue to momentum, it's best to have the most up-to-date equipment. This Mobile Pixels AI Smart Camera is a great way to make sure your calls are never blurry and always concise. it's here on sale for $54.99 (Reg. $59).

Getting down to business, let's talk about the specs for a sec. The Mobile Pixels Smart Camera includes full HD 1080p resolution for all of your chatting, snapping, and organizing needs. Just find a muse (or tell everyone on your video call to smile) and you've got crystal-clear images and videos waiting for you to share. The AI portion of this camera supports autofocus and screen size adjustment, as well as a super focused view, so you're never truly out of frame unless you're 60 feet tall, laying flat on the ground, or a mile away. Even then, maybe you can work something out with the robots.

Speaking of the powers that be, this camera works great with most call and video apps and takes up very little space to make a big impact. The universal tripod-ready clip fits most laptops and LCD monitors, so you just have to plug it in and it's totally ready. No annoying and long-awaited setup time is required to make sure you're ready to roll.

While we're on the subject of video chatting, the built-in noise reduction mic is a key element to any successful business chat, team meeting, or check-in with grandma. Your session will be louder and clearer, filtering out much of the wind, low frequencies, and background noise and nonsense.

Get the Mobile Pixels AI Smart Camera, which comes with a USB cable and instruction manual, for $54.99 (Reg. $59).

Prices subject to change.