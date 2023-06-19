Small sub has vanished with 5 people on board who went to see the Titanic

A small tourist submarine with five people onboard disappeared while on an excursion to view the remains of the Titanic. As of Monday morning, a rescue team is searching for the group off the coast of Newfoundland, according to the U.S. Coast Guard via BBC.

The truck-size submersible vessel, owned by OceanGate, charges $250,000-a-seat to see the 1912 wreckage, which is about 2.4 miles below the surface of the ocean. The sub can hold up to six visitors, referred to as "citizen scientists," at a time. And according a social media post made prior to the trip by one tourist, explorer Hamish Harding, who is believed to have been onboard, "This mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission" in 2023 due to weather complications. It is not known exactly when the sub lost contact.

From The Guardian: