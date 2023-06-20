Axe-wielding man injures 4 diners at 3 Chinese restaurants on same street in New Zealand

An axe-wielding gentleman went berserk in Auckland, New Zealand Monday night, wounding four diners in three different Chinese restaurants, all on the same street. While at least one of the victims was seriously injured, his friend managed to block the swinging axe, sustaining only minor wounds.

"I was in shock. When I realized what was happening, he tried to target me," the diner told the New Zealand Herald. "I blocked his axe with my hand. He was also trying to target my head, so I blocked the axe with my hand." The attacker ended up chasing the two injured diners out of the restaurant before giving up on them and moving on to other victims.

Police arrested the 24-year-old aggressor at the scene and reportedly found his axe on the sidewalk. He could face up to 14 years in prison if convicted.

From Yahoo!: