Axe-wielding man injures 4 diners at 3 Chinese restaurants on same street in New Zealand

An axe-wielding gentleman went berserk in Auckland, New Zealand Monday night, wounding four diners in three different Chinese restaurants, all on the same street. While at least one of the victims was seriously injured, his friend managed to block the swinging axe, sustaining only minor wounds.
"I was in shock. When I realized what was happening, he tried to target me," the diner told the New Zealand Herald. "I blocked his axe with my hand. He was also trying to target my head, so I blocked the axe with my hand." The attacker ended up chasing the two injured diners out of the restaurant before giving up on them and moving on to other victims.
Police arrested the 24-year-old aggressor at the scene and reportedly found his axe on the sidewalk. He could face up to 14 years in prison if convicted.
From Yahoo!:
The man's rampage in the suburb of Albany reportedly started at around 9 p.m. …
Meanwhile, a ramen chef from a nearby restaurant described the aftermath to Radio New Zealand as a "war zone." "I saw a young person, around their 20s, with blood on their head. They stood for a moment and then collapsed to the ground," he was quoted saying.
A total of four people were wounded in the attacks, which are believed to be random. Police arrested a 24-year-old Chinese man at the scene. His alleged axe was located on the sidewalk. As of Tuesday, one of the victims remained at a hospital in stable condition.
The attacker's identity is being withheld under New Zealand's legal system. He reportedly appeared in court with an interpreter on Tuesday. His motive remains unknown, but police believe it was not racially motivated. He was charged with wounding with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm and is expected to face more charges.