Reddit users flood site with porn as protests against site changes continue

Rob Beschizza

"Reddit is at war with the site's own volunteer moderators, who are protesting changes to the site intended to make it more appealing to investors" sounds like a Star Wars crawl. And it has a sequel already: "Reddit users are flooding the site with porn after system administrators threatened to take over subreddits which refused to surrender."

A handful of subreddits have classified themselves as not safe for work (NSFW) to protest Reddit's recent treatment of the platform's volunteer moderators, and as a result, some non-porn communities are starting to get a lot of porn. … Subreddits don't have to allow porn to be considered NSFW; Reddit defines things that should be tagged as NSFW as containing "nudity, pornography, or profanity" that "a reasonable viewer may not want to be seen accessing in a public or formal setting such as in a workplace." The rules do not explicitly tell users when not to mark something as NSFW. Subreddits that have made the NSFW switch include r/interestingasfuck, r/TIHI (Thanks I Hate It), r/formula1, r/videos, r/HomeKit, and r/HomePod.

It's a clever response to Reddit's directive to reopen communities or be replaced, but malicious compliance requires an authority that is bound by obvious rules, and Reddit isn't.

This, though, is a classic of the genre:

r/videos is now an NSFW subreddit, and like a few other huge communities, it only allows content about comedian John Oliver. (I can't believe I am writing this statement: so far, I have not seen porn about John Oliver on the subreddit.)