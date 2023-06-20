Slab City residents distrust the promises of a "Christian cultist" seeking to buy the off-grid art enclave from the State

Why anyone would want to own California's 'Slab City' is beyond me. It is a worthless piece of desert to anyone except the few folks who've decided to make the off-grid artist enclave their home. Salvation Mountain and Slab City are about the people and not the land they are on. Their independence and desire to be apart from community-planned water and power alone are testament enough. There is no way those artists need a landlord handing out Chick tracts.

A relatively new resident to the desert community has decided he wants to own it, however, and has offered $1.5 million to the State of California for the land. The self-claimed former pastor from a Christian Megachurch claims not to have plans and is just serving his lord. Though claimed to be from a family fortune, the source of this gentleman's funding has yet to be revealed.

Associated long-term residents have organized to offer the state a counteroffer. It does not serve California to displace happy individuals from their working community, and changing the ownership or title of this land seems unnecessary. Their community is working without this kind of help.

SF Gate: