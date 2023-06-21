Christopher Nolan thinks Oppenheimer is akin to a horror film

According to Comic Book Resources, Christopher Nolan thinks his upcoming movie Oppenheimer could be considered a horror film.

One of the joys of following a director is watching them maneuver through genres. Even though every director has their own idiosyncratic voice and usually aligns themselves with a coterie of reliable collaborators, both in front of and behind the camera, most filmmakers try to make each new project feel wholly unique from their last effort.

The easiest way that most directors attempt to diversify their filmography is by working in a multitude of genres. Throughout his career, Christopher Nolan has ventured into a host of genres that seem, at least at first, entirely divergent from his previous work. Prior to working on his Dark Knight trilogy, few people would have envisioned Nolan helming a superhero movie.

At present, Nolan has worked in pretty much every genre, from superheroes to war films. However, with his new film Oppenheimer, it might seem like Nolan is working on a biopic, but according to Comic Book Resources, the director thinks certain critics branding the film as horror aren't wrong either.