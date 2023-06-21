Melvins' new album is a tribute to Throbbing Gristle

The new LP from influential sludge band Melvins—who celebrate their 40th anniversary this year—is an homage to pioneering industrial band Throbbing Gristle. The album, titled "Throbbing Jazz Gristle Funk Hits," featuring Void Manes, will apparently include a mix of covers and originals. Above is the band's cover of the TG classic "Discipline." (Video by Jesse Nieminen.)



"Expect Industrial accidents, broken machines, modular synths, circuit-bent toys inspired by the dawning of the industrial music genre kicked off in no small part by Throbbing Gristle," states the band. "The first all-electronic Melvins LP!?!"

Melvins previously paid tribute to Throbbing Gristle in 2015 with this 7" release featuring three of the greatest TG jingles.

(Thanks, Lux Sparks-Pescovitz!)