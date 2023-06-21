One of the many terrible things about the Titan submersible is the bizarre seating arrangement

The game-joystick-controlled Titan submersible — which went missing on June 18, 2023, in the North Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada — is so cramped inside that only one of the five passengers is able to extend their legs. Everyone else has to sit crisscross applesauce.

"It's basically a car that you drunkenly drove into the ocean," said Mike Reiss, a Simpsons writer and producer who rode in the Titan last year. But Reiss is wrong on one count. Unlike a car, there are no chairs inside the 22-foot-long vessel.

The passengers are sealed into the submersible, so even if they managed to make it to the surface, they will have to wait for someone to come along and unbolt the hatch from the outside.