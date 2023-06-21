Where on the footwear alignment chart are toe socks?

Herman Martinus, a maker and bicycle rider, makes a case for toe socks.

I'm not going to get into the (fairly spotty) science about bare-foot running shoes. I'm here to talk about the tangible reasons that toe socks are better than regular socks and why you should probably give them a spin.

1. They're plain better for your toes. Toes want to spread out and be free. Having your toes cramped together by a sleeve all day will fundamentally change the way the foot is shaped and how you walk.

2. You have better balance. The more surface area your foot has, the better your stability. And even inside a pair of regular gym shoes, with my toe socks on I find I am more firmly planted on the ground.

3. You don't get sweaty between your toes. One of the main functions of a sock is to wick moisture away from your skin, and regular socks miss the places where this is the most important. Between your toes. If you've ever gotten a fungal infection (like athlete's foot), you know exactly where it thrives. Toe socks do a good job at preventing this.