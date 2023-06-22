Exhilarating POV ride on the world's steepest rollercoaster (5k video)

David Pescovitz

The world's steepest rollercoaster is located inside the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

"Standing 141 feet (43m) tall, this Gerstlauer Euro-Fighter is the same model as Takabisha at Fuji-Q Highland in Japan. However, this one has a 121.5° drop, making it the world's steepest coaster," explains CoasterForce. "In addition to the vertical chain lift hill and LSM (Linear Synchronous Motor) launch, it features 7 inversions – a Heartline Roll, 2 Corkscrews, a Banana Roll, a Dive Loop, an Inside Top Hat and an Immelmann."

Please keep your hands, arms and legs inside the vehicle at all times: