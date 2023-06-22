Firefighters rescue 11 ducklings from drain

Firefighters in Braintree, England, rescued 11 ducklings who fell into a drain. The Braintree and Witham Times reports that "a member of the public saw a mother duck in a flap" and that the crew was "quack to respond."

Photo: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

"We scooped out nine of the ducklings with a bucket but a couple of them went down a separate pipe. They were frightened and didn't want to come out. However, we went back in the afternoon and managed to catch them using a small fishing net. We're delighted to be able to reunite them with their mother."

The Times' Macaully Moffat adds that it was the second duckling rescue in as many months.