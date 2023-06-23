James Cameron explains why the entire submersible search was a 'prolonged nightmarish charade'

James Cameron makes it pretty clear, there is a super-rich explorer dude's backchannel where he learned, very early on, that the Titan submarine was no more. It is a small community of guys who design super deep submersible vehicles, and he is in the club. Their likely discord, slack channel, or Facebook group shared the news that communications were lost, and the Titan's independently powered and housed positioning beacon failed simultaneously. There was very little chance the sub was intact at that point.

Cameron can imagine no situation where communications and the separate beacon would fail simultaneously and the boat would be intact. This guy imagined blue people on pterodactyls fighting with human space marines. From the beginning, it was very clear to Cameron that there was no reason to be searching as we were, as there was no one left to rescue.

ABC News:

"And I think if that's your idea of safety, then you're doing it wrong. They probably had warning that their hull was starting to delaminate, starting to crack. … [W]e understand from inside the community that they had dropped their ascent weights and they were coming up, trying to manage an emergency."

The disparity in media response to these lost 5 people vs. the 700 lost souls of the Adriana, which sank off the coast of Greece, is upsetting. Still, during the barrage of media coverage, I couldn't help wondering why we put so much effort into 5 likely dead people and won't bother looking for indigenous women who go missing in the United States. This was a very expensive show.

