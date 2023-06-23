Marvel defends using AI art for Secret Invasion's opening titles

According to Collider, Marvel is trying to defend their widely criticized use of AI art for Secret Invasion's opening titles.

Well, that didn't take long. We all knew that AI art and Hollywood were destined to dance together and create problems for creatives in and outside the industry. Like the forbidden fruit in Eden, AI is just too tantalizing an option for Hollywood to ignore on a business level. The time-honored adage, "Why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free," comes to mind.

However, one of the companies that should've avoided AI art like the plague just buckled and employed the technology for their new show. Marvel recently caught a ton of backlash for using AI art to create the opening titles for their new show Secret Invasion. On its own, the move is an unethical one, as it robs artists of their jobs. But the decision to use AI art is terrible for Marvel's optics – to borrow a phrase from Succession– as the studio has a history of short-changing VFX artists.