Rep. Nadler slam dunks on Jim Jordan's idiotic defense of Trump

Congressperson Jim Jordan is gerrymandered into his position. Jordan raises money by being an enormous clown for Donald Trump, and everyone expects him to step up to Trump's defense. You don't anticipate Jordan being so stupid as to make the other side's point for them. He's much better acting as an angry yapping chihuahua than trying to pontificate.

On the other hand, Representative Jerry Nadler is a quick-witted lawyer with an eye for pointing out the truth. Here Nadler responded to Jordan's baffling attempt to defend Trump by pointing out the FBI is doing its job, with a pretty resounding yes!

https://twitter.com/RepJerryNadler/status/1671604261371666435

If it were possible to feel bad for Jordan, I still wouldn't.