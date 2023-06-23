The SS Minnow is not actually lost

Jason Weisberger

My first startup was in the towers on Admiralty Way in Marina Del Rey. When we got big and exciting enough, our conference room had a fantastic view of the marina that the SS Minnow motored out on its way to being shipwrecked on Gilligan's Island. I always wondered how they got to Hawaii in 3 hours.

The OG Minnow was seen on the beach, with a big hole in it. Here the yacht broker, who currently has the second boat, one bought for flashback scenes, and the opening credits does a fantastic job of telling its story and showing us around.

Here is the Season 2 intro:

Image: YouTube/screen cap