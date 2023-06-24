Juice Wrld makes a posthumous appearance with the help of Cordae in the video for Doomsday

Devin Nealy

Before his untimely death at the age of 21, rapper Juice Wrld had seemingly conquered all of hip-hop. Visually, Juice Wrld looked like a carbon copy of the mumble rapper archetype that ruled rap in the late 2010s with an iron, diamond-studded fist. And while his popular song Lucid Dreams fit neatly into the mold of the melodic, autotune-heavy, pop-rap songs pioneered by the mumble rap crowd, Juice Wrld was able to bridge the generation gap by becoming a darling to hip-hop's "old head contingent" with his lyrical dense and lengthy freestyles. 

In his short time in the spotlight, Juice Wrld made a point of showcasing his lyrical ability by going on marathon freestyle sessions, wherein the young MC would spit for 30 minutes to an hour. Even if his fashion and radio-friendly tracks put off older rap aficionados, "old heads" quickly realized that not only was Juice Wrld a student of the game but that he had enough talent to become a teacher eventually. 

In the video linked above, you can check out the video for Doomsday which features Juice Wrld and his super lyrical contemporary Cordae riding a classic Eminem beat. The video also uses face swap technology to allow Cordae and director Cole Bennett to bring the late Juice Wrld back for a posthumous performance. 