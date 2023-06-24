Juice Wrld makes a posthumous appearance with the help of Cordae in the video for Doomsday

Before his untimely death at the age of 21, rapper Juice Wrld had seemingly conquered all of hip-hop. Visually, Juice Wrld looked like a carbon copy of the mumble rapper archetype that ruled rap in the late 2010s with an iron, diamond-studded fist. And while his popular song Lucid Dreams fit neatly into the mold of the melodic, autotune-heavy, pop-rap songs pioneered by the mumble rap crowd, Juice Wrld was able to bridge the generation gap by becoming a darling to hip-hop's "old head contingent" with his lyrical dense and lengthy freestyles.

In his short time in the spotlight, Juice Wrld made a point of showcasing his lyrical ability by going on marathon freestyle sessions, wherein the young MC would spit for 30 minutes to an hour. Even if his fashion and radio-friendly tracks put off older rap aficionados, "old heads" quickly realized that not only was Juice Wrld a student of the game but that he had enough talent to become a teacher eventually.

In the video linked above, you can check out the video for Doomsday which features Juice Wrld and his super lyrical contemporary Cordae riding a classic Eminem beat. The video also uses face swap technology to allow Cordae and director Cole Bennett to bring the late Juice Wrld back for a posthumous performance.