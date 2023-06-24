This $100 foldable mattress is great for those of us who are always traveling

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: If you need a bed that's both comfortable and functional, The MOTTRESS, a modular mobile bed, might do the trick, and it's on sale for only $99.99.

It's truly wild how many of you have decided to get up, live outside of the home, and inside of a van. Seeing the world has become a huge priority, and making space for fun is incredibly imperative in those small living quarters.

For those of us who need a nap before the open road, this origami-style foldable mattress is the way to go. Made of high-compression rebound sponge cotton and linen fabric, the MOTTRESS modular and mobile bed is an excellent alternative to any other on-the-go bed. Even better, it's now only $99.99 (reg. $129).

There's a lot to love about this product, as well as a ton to navigate through, so let's get into it. The MOTTRESS features four adjustable air valves for automatic inflation. This means there's no getting winded when you're just trying to get some R&R. You can also adjust the firmness in case anything feels a bit too hard or soft.

When you're ready to hit the road after you've hit the hay, the four parts of this mattress can be assembled and disassembled with zippers, so you can go hog wild mixing and matching ways to organize them to your comfort.

When you're ready to move around more, the MOTTRESS compresses to 8.6 x 24.4 feet, or one-third of its original size, so any RV, tent, or backseat can go from being really uncomfy to super cozy in your space with all your sleepy fixins' in no time.

Still not totally sold on giving the modular life a shot? Check out the 186 backers who raised $27,116 on Kickstarter, and they'll tell the tales of how this bad boy is a staple for all of their compact comfort needs.

Find out why this product earned a 4.9 out of 5-star rating on Pinkoi. Get the MOTTRESS Modular and Mobile Bed, which includes a storage bag, now for just $99 (reg. $129).

Prices subject to change.