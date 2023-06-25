Students and professionals alike are loving this must-have Lenovo ThinkCentre, now over $200 off

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Save over $200 on this expertly refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre desktop computer, now just $644.99.

While mobile devices have advantages, working off a tiny laptop in your typical desk setup isn't always ideal. Whether you're trying to view documents or watching videos online, small, dinky screens aren't always the best way to go, and a powerful desktop is really what you need to meet all your digital needs.

Whether you're a student, a working professional, or someone needing a workplace setup, The Lenovo ThinkCentre M92P PC Desktop Computer has everything you need to get things done. Originally designed to withstand continuous use in a corporate environment, this computer is anything but dinky, ideal for anyone who works a lot on the computer. Even better, this desktop computer comes installed with Windows 10 Pro and a keyboard, mouse, and 16GB flash drive for only $644.99 (reg. $854).

This specific model is particularly easy on the wallet thanks to the fact that it's refurbished, but don't let that deter you. In fact, it endured meticulous testing and restoration to ensure it works like new, approved by a Microsoft-authorized refurbished. And it includes all the necessary cables.

Lenovo remains one of the most popular computer brands, complete with stellar reviews on many of its devices. That's why working professionals, students, business owners, and more rely on systems like this Lenovo desktop for all their digital needs. From its freshly installed Windows 10 operating system to its fast-working Intel Quad Core i5-3470 Processor, this can handle almost anything you throw at it.

Also included with the generously sized 23.6" FHD V7 LED monitor is:

16 GB DDR3 of RAM;

A storage drive of 2 TB HDD; and

Multiple USB ports of easy connectivity.

You'll also receive a 16 GB flash drive and a Periphio Premier gaming keyboard and mouse. In other words, you'll have your ideal desk setup ready in no time.

No wonder this Lenovo ThinkCentre boasts standup reviews, with PCMag writing, "The ThinkCentre M92P offers impressive processor power in a tiny package."

Get things done with this powerful desktop computer bundled with accessories made to improve productivity.

Purchase the Lenovo ThinkCentre M92P PC Desktop Computer with Windows 10 Pro, a 23.6" LED Monitor, keyboard and mouse, and flash drive for just $644.99 (reg. $854).

Prices subject to change.