Florida man hires pool cleaner, then shoots 30 rounds when he doesn't recognize him

A Florida man hires a pool guy to come and clean his pool. Said Florida man then uses an AR-15 to shoot 30 rounds at the pool cleaner, mistaking him for an intruder. But, because of Florida's trigger-happy Stand Your Ground law, the shooter will not face any charges and may shoot again at the next worker he invites into his home.

Wow. The only good thing about this story is that the armed gentleman has terrible aim, leaving the pool guy with only minor injuries — this time, at least.

From WESH:

According to the sheriff's office, the two homeowners called 911 around 9 p.m. on Sunday after spotting a man on their lanai. The sheriff said the man was hired by the homeowners to clean their pool and had been working for them for around six months to a year. The victim had been busy with other appointments and showed up at their home later than expected. Deputies said the pool cleaner did not notify the homeowners that he was coming that late at night. He usually stops by on Thursday or Friday afternoon, Gualtieri said. … The homeowner yelled for the person to get out and go away. Then he heard noises. The woman called 911 while the man, a former Lieutenant Colonel from the army, grabbed his AR-15 rifle from their bedroom closet and fired shots at the victim, who was on their pool deck with a flashlight, authorities said. … According to the sheriff's office, the homeowner "acted within the law", so no crime occurred. "It was lawful but awful," the sheriff said.