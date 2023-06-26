Look at this endless line of cars waiting for the drive-thru at Jack in the Box



A recent video shared on Twitter by Taylor W Anderson showcases the remarkable popularity of the Jack in the Box restaurant located in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The footage captures a seemingly endless line of vehicles patiently waiting to place their orders at the drive-thru station.

Given the length of the line, it is conceivable that customers at the end of the line might wait an hour or more for their savory treats. For these folks, the anticipated satisfaction derived from their fast food experience outweighs the inconveniences of waiting.