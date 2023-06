Rick Astley shocked and delighted the crowd at the Glastonbury Festival by not only doing a genre 180° to classic heavy metal, covering AC/DC's "Highway to Hell," but played drums as well!

Rick Astley on drum duty covering AC/DC #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/O0JI7zdSot — Jay J (@JibbaJabb) June 24, 2023

As shocking as this performance is to most, true Astleyaddicts were not surprised, as he actually once played with AC/DC, in this 1992 performance of "Let Me Put My Love into You" in Glasgow.

