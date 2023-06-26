Titan submersible creator added to Wikipedia's "List of inventors killed by their own invention"

History is filled with tales of inventors whose creations tragically resulted in their death. Wikipedia has a collection of these deaths, titled "List of inventors killed by their own invention."

It includes;

Luis Jiménez, the creator of the Blue Mustang statue located at Denver International Airport. During its creation in 2006, a section of the statue fell and severed an artery in Jiménez's leg, resulting in his death.

Sylvester H. Roper, the inventor of the Roper steam velocipede, died in 1896 during a public speed trial when he crashed his invention.

William Bullock, the inventor of the web rotary printing press, died during an amputation procedure after his foot was crushed during the installation of a machine in 1867.

The newest entry to the list is OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush. The entry reads: