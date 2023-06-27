Meet the Rogers family, Florida's favorite multigenerational drug ring

Meet the Rogers family, a central Florida clan of 12 relatives aged 15 to 69 who all worked together in the family business… until this week when police arrested them with 1,366 grams of methamphetamine, 980 grams of cocaine, 901 grams of ecstasy, 224 grams of fentanyl, 158 grams of marijuana, 9 grams of Oxycodone, 202 prescription pills, one pill press, and one gun.

From ABC Action News:

"Members of the Rogers family are very well known to law enforcement and have been arrested many times over the years," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "They have been a cancer in the Inwood community for a long time, exposing families there to unwanted drug activity, gangs, violence and more." According to PCSO, those arrested included * Kenneth "Pop" Rogers, 38

* Odia Rogers, 69

* Tameka Rogers, 31

* Theresa Prince, 59

* Rafel Rogers, 39

* Jordan Rogers, 21

* Two 16-year-old females and a 15-year-old

* Gerard Hall, 32

* Alpavin Tucker, 36

* Dominique Rogers, 28

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the Rogers family has "been trafficking drugs and committing other crimes in the area since the 1980s."

(Thanks, Charles Pescovitz!)