Enjoy a dish of "Godzilla Ramen" complete with a creepy reptilian claw emerging from the steaming bowl

We may have reached peak weird ramen. Spurred by the popularity of Frog Frog Frog Ramen and isopod ramen, Witchcat Ramen restaurant in Douliu City, Taiwan has introduced Godzilla Ramen. This delightful dish features a crocodile claw emerging from a steaming bowl of noodles.

Apparently, the chef was inspired by learning to cook crocodile soup in Thailand.

