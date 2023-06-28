Watch a 13-year-old Australian skateboarder become the first female to execute a 720

Arisa Trew, a 13-year-old girl from Australia's Gold Coast, became the first female to land a rare 720 maneuver, two mid-air full rotations, at the Tony Hawk Vert Alert in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The manoeuvre was first successfully performed by skating great Hawk himself back in 1985, but until the weekend it had not been landed by a female skater in a competition environment.

Fittingly, Hawk was on hand in Salt Lake City to witness Trew tread in his footsteps and enter the record books.

"I'm so excited to be the first girl to land a 720 in the world," Trew said. "I wouldn't have been able to do it without the crowd hyping me up."