Florida cop reportedly jails his 3-year-old for "having difficulties" with potty training

A Daytona Beach Shores cop jailed his 3-year-old son for the crime of being a 3-year-old — he insisted that time behind bars would teach the boy a lesson on potty training.
Lt. Michael Schoenbrod, who co-parents with Det. Sgt. Jessica Long, explained that their lawless son had been "having difficulties" learning how to use the toilet. So last October he reportedly handcuffed and locked the child up "on successive days," later saying their son learned his lesson and "never again poop his pants." The couple is now under investigation.
From HuffPost:
Two Florida police officers are under investigation after one of the cops admitted to putting their 3-year-old son in jail over potty training issues last year, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal. …
Schoenbrod said he'd also put his other child in jail. He told the caseworker that he did something similar with his then-4-year-old son after he hit a girl and was "misbehaving" at preschool, the News-Journal reported.
"He was crying and everything, and to this day, if you mention, like, that incident, he's just like, 'I would never do that again.' It was effective," Schoenbrod said.
The department launched an internal investigation of the two, but findings have not been released. It remains unclear whether the city has or will discipline the officers.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal noted that the two officers had 20 hours of unpaid leave last month.