Florida cop reportedly jails his 3-year-old for "having difficulties" with potty training

A Daytona Beach Shores cop jailed his 3-year-old son for the crime of being a 3-year-old — he insisted that time behind bars would teach the boy a lesson on potty training.

Lt. Michael Schoenbrod, who co-parents with Det. Sgt. Jessica Long, explained that their lawless son had been "having difficulties" learning how to use the toilet. So last October he reportedly handcuffed and locked the child up "on successive days," later saying their son learned his lesson and "never again poop his pants." The couple is now under investigation.

From HuffPost: