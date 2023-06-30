Collection of vintage maps of Akihabara

Matt Sephton's been collecting maps of Akihabara for years and now has a collection spanning from the 1970s to the 21st century. It starts out in the radio era, grows into the age of personal computing and personal devices, and fades into the gray dawn of pocket consumption appliances. But there are other reasons to go to Akihabara, too!

Pictured above is a spread from the November 1976 issue of I/O magazine, "with only very early signs of DIY computers."

I've never been to Akihabara, but read that it's not what it was, and that the DIY electronic mayhem vibe has moved to Shenzhen.

