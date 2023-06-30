Donald Trump promises to round up the news media in dramatic "final battle" ad (video)

Conman Donald Trump dazzles his MAGA mob with over-the-top theatrics, announcing "This is the final battle!" in a video he showcased on Truth Social last night (see below, posted by Ron Filipkowski).

"With you at my side, we will demolish the deep state. We will expel the warmongers from our government. We will drive out the globalists, we will cast out the communists, marxists, and fascists," the thespian continues, impressing his admirers with a Tony Soprano strut as he stares down the camera.

"We will throw off the sick political class that hates our country. We will round the fake news media and we will liberate America from these villains once and [for all]." Of course the stupefied Trump fans will never notice he is walking in the wrong direction — the exit sign is behind him.

Weird apocalyptic video posted by Trump on Truth Social tonight: "This is the final battle …" pic.twitter.com/lBzgqCRYz3 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 30, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Midjourney / Boing Boing