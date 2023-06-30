Fox settles for $12 million in former producer Abby Grossberg's coercion and harassment suits

Former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg sued the network for coercing her to lie under oath in their Dominion Systems lawsuit and also being a horrible, discriminatory place to work. Grossberg worked for Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson, suffering workplace harassment so intense she considered suicide. Fox News has settled with Grossberg for $12 million.
As their audience dwindles, Fox sure is paying out a lot of settlements. At what point do they learn their lesson? The recent appointment of Jesse Watters as chief liar suggests they have not.
The high-stakes battle burst into public view in late March, when Grossberg filed the explosive lawsuits against her former employer in New York and Delaware. Within days, she was fired.
Grossberg accused Fox News lawyers of coercing her into giving false testimony in the Dominion case, by giving answers in her deposition that protected the company and its top figures. The allegations sent shockwaves through the Dominion case, weakening Fox's position on the brink of trial and introducing new evidence of potential wrongdoing by the network and its on-air personalities.
Grossberg was a senior producer during the 2020 campaign for Maria Bartiromo, who repeatedly used her show to peddle false claims that the presidential election was stolen. After the election, Grossberg moved to Carlson's flagship program, "Tucker Carlson Tonight," the network's top-rated show at the time.
Audiotapes that she recorded while working for Bartiromo — including the host's off-air conversations with influential Trump officials — became public amid her legal battle. Her attorney previously said Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith was interested in obtaining Grossberg's roughly 90 tapes for his investigation into Trump's attempts to overturn the election.