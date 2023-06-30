Fox settles for $12 million in former producer Abby Grossberg's coercion and harassment suits

Former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg sued the network for coercing her to lie under oath in their Dominion Systems lawsuit and also being a horrible, discriminatory place to work. Grossberg worked for Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson, suffering workplace harassment so intense she considered suicide. Fox News has settled with Grossberg for $12 million.

As their audience dwindles, Fox sure is paying out a lot of settlements. At what point do they learn their lesson? The recent appointment of Jesse Watters as chief liar suggests they have not.

CNN: