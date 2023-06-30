Horsemaning is a vintage photo trick that makes the subject look headless

Horsemaning is a photo style popularized in the early 20th century. It involves posing for a photo in a way that creates an optical illusion and makes a person in the photo look like they've been beheaded. According to wikipedia, "The practice derives its name from the Headless Horseman, an evil character from Washington Irving's short story "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow".

Before photoshop and the special effects technology of today, people had to get creative to create illusions in their photos. Enjoy this fun series of vintage horsemanning snapshots.

If you want to make your own horsemanning photo, the beach or any sandy ground is a great place to try it. Simple angle the camera to capture someone's body as they lean their head out of the frame, while someone sites beside them, body buried in the sand and head sticking out.