Italian artist Paula Arellys has embarked on a fun new project you can find on her Twitter and Instagram pages: recreating iconic album covers of popular modern women artists … by replacing them with Snoopy.

Today is my last day at the age of 17, and to honor it I did the cover of Sharon Van Etten's 'Seventeen'.



Snoopy Van Etten pic.twitter.com/5oDG99RybM — Are (@pauligrafiwa) June 24, 2023

(Unless, I wouldn't be surprised if Phoebe Bridgers did rope Snoopy into her branding after this)