Get 2 pairs of the Colorful True Wireless Earbuds and Charging Case for only $25

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Earbuds are easy to lose and break, so it's handy to have a spare. While a single pair can be costly, that's not the case here. During our version of Prime Day, you can grab not only one, but TWO of these Colorful True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Cases for only $24.97!

We all know someone who just can't seem to keep track of their headphones — in fact, maybe that person is you. There's no shame in losing or breaking our possessions (it happens to the best of us), but it can be frustrating when it's something pricey, like wireless earphones. However, this fantastic deal eradicates that issue.

You don't have to wait for Prime Day to replace your lost or broken earbuds. In fact, you can not only replace them, but get a backup pair of earphones for only $24.97 (reg. $59). With this deal, you can get two pairs of the Colorful True Wireless Earbuds and Charging Case during our version of Prime Day. But, you'll have to act fast since this deal only lasts until July 14 at 11:59pm Pacific!

It's not just the 2 for one special (under $30!) that makes this deal so incredible. It's the earbuds themselves. They offer high-quality sound and easy pairing, courtesy of Bluetooth 5.3 connection, and have no-delay audio transmission, meaning you can jam out to your favorite songs without interruption. Plus, the built-in microphone means these earbuds aren't just great for music — you can also easily make calls with them, too.

And with the included 300mAh charging case, you can rest easy knowing when your earbuds are low on life, they can be quickly juiced up, even on the go. Their lightweight design also makes them the perfect traveling or commuting accessory.

Oh, and just consider the way they look. They're lightweight, stylish, and come in multiple different colors. If you're a fan of neutrals, grab the True Wireless Earbuds in black or white. Want a pop of color? They even come in blue, pink, yellow, and green!

Whether you want to gift these earbuds to a friend who's always misplacing their headphones or need multiple pairs of quality earbuds for yourself, this is an incredible deal.

During our version of Prime Day, get two pairs of the Colorful True Wireless Earbuds and Charging Case for just $24.97( reg. $59). Hurry, this deal ends July 14 at 11:59pm Pacific!

Prices subject to change.