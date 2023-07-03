Electric flying car gets FAA approval for test flights

Alef Aeronautics announced that its electric flying car, the "Model A," has received a Special Airworthiness Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration. The car is expected to cost $300,000, and with this approval will start limited testing in the air. From the Insider article:

It's the first such approval for a flight-capable car, according to the startup, which has been backed by the likes of SpaceX. Alef CEO Jim Dukhovny said: "It allows us to move closer to bringing people an environmentally friendly and faster commute, saving individuals and companies hours each week. This is one small step for planes, one giant step for cars." … The company aimed to produce the first flying car with both street driving and vertical take-off capabilities. It's designed to fit within existing urban infrastructure for driving and parking.

Alef reports that their Model A will hold up to two passengers, and have a driving range of 200 miles and a flying range of 110 miles on one charge. But to avoid automobile crash-test laws and other regulations, it will have a 25mph limit, and drive more like a golf cart than a car.

Dukhovny claims customers could expect to get their cars by 2025. You can pay a $150 deposit to get into the general queue, or $1,500 to get priority access.