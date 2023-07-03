X-ray scans of game controllers and other household items

Scan of the Month features X-ray computed tomography of everyday items such as game controllers, plants, shavers, minifigs, a Gameboy, an instant camera, sneakers and so on.

How did Scan of the Month start?

Curiosity and an endless thirst for knowledge with the right tools can lead you to interesting and weird places.

As engineers, designers, manufacturers, and restless people, we used a Lumafield CT scanner to scan a loaf of bread. That one scan has opened an entire world of exploration and a deeper understanding of the inner workings of life around us.