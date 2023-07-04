Get the jump on Prime Day with two $100 Restaurant.com eGift cards for only $20

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Give the pots and pans a break this summer and enjoy two $100 Restaurant.com eGift cards for only $20. Hurry, this deal only lasts until July 14 at 11:59pm Pacific!

Summer is here, which means it's the season for squeezing the most out of as many sun-filled days as possible before fall sets in and gives way to winter. While everyone's preferences for summer fun differ, you won't find many people who would turn down dining out on a warm summer evening.

You're in luck if you consider yourself among those who delight in fine dining (without breaking the bank, either!). Thanks to Deal Days, our version of Prime Day, you can secure two $100 Restaurant.com eGift cards for just $20 (reg. $200) — no coupon needed! You won't find this exclusive deal on Amazon either, but act fast since this deal only lasts until July 14!

No matter where you live (at least in the US), you can enjoy your Restaurant.com eGift cards at more than 62,000 dining establishments nationwide. On top of your initial savings after purchase, more than 500,000 restaurant-specific deals are offered daily!

Dickey's Barbecue Pit, House of Blues, Señor Frog's, and IHOP are just a few of the more widely recognizable options available through Restaurant.com. Local gems and other lesser-known standouts are also available based on location. With these Restaurant.com gift cards, you could give your neighborhood French bistro a whirl!

So how do these eGift cards work? Check it out:

Purchase your vouchers on Restaurant.com (ex. a $10 voucher code worth $100 on Restaurant.com). Visit Restaurant.com on a desktop computer to redeem the vouchers for credits. After redeeming the vouchers, apply the credit to unlock deal certificates for thousands of restaurants. Browse the participating restaurants in your area by zip code. After selecting a restaurant, pick the certificate deal you wish to use for your Restaurant.com credits. Present your certificate to an employee at your restaurant, and the credit will be applied to your bill.

It's no wonder this deal has earned a 4.8-star rating from users. One verified buyer raved, "Absolutely easy to use! Once purchased, you get two vouchers which you redeem on Restaurant.com. Awesome purchase, awesome value, and enjoy meals for less money!"

Enjoy these vouchers in person at a physical restaurant or from the comfort of your home via delivery or takeout.

Leave the cooking to the restaurants with pre-Prime Day savings on this dining deal.

Grab two $100 Restaurant.com eGift cards for just $20 (reg. $200). This deal ends July 14 at 11:59pm Pacific!

Prices subject to change.