Philadelphia DA lashes out at lawmakers like George Santos who wear AR-15 pins after mass shootings (video)

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner criticized AR-15-lovin' lawmakers — especially the likes of Rep. George Santos (NY), Andrew Clyde (GA), Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (FL), and other Republicans who enjoy wearing AR-15 rifle pins on their lapels after mass shootings — calling on voters to "vote them out."

The DA said it was "disgusting" that Pennsylvania doesn't have reasonable gun regulations, like his neighbors in New Jersey and Delaware do, adding, "Some of that legislation might have made a difference here." He was referring to Monday's mass shooting in Philadelphia that left five people dead and at least two others injured, including a two-year-old.

"It is time for everybody in our legislature, including the ones who would like to walk around with an AR-15 lapel pin, it is time for every one of them to face the voters," he said. He then called on said voters to take action.

"And if they're not going to do something, then voters are going to have to vote them out. Because that's what that lapel pin means. It means 'Vote me out. I am against you. I am against your safety,'" he said. "A lot of us have had enough of it. I can tell you I certainly have had enough of it." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Front page thumbnail image: lev radin / shutterstock.com